Man killed after shooting in Fairhill on Memorial Day: police

The Brief A man is dead after police say a shooting occurred in Philadelphia's Farihill neighborhood on Memorial Day. This is an ongoing investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit.



A fatal shooting occurred in Philly's Fairhill neighborhood Monday afternoon.

What we know:

At around 3:37 p.m., police say a man was shot on the 2700 block of North Orkney Street.

The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital by medics, where he was pronounced dead at 4:08 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is being actively handled by the Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or to submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.