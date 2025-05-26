Man killed after shooting in Fairhill on Memorial Day: police
PHILADELPHIA - A fatal shooting occurred in Philly's Fairhill neighborhood Monday afternoon.
What we know:
At around 3:37 p.m., police say a man was shot on the 2700 block of North Orkney Street.
The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital by medics, where he was pronounced dead at 4:08 p.m.
No arrests have been made.
The investigation is being actively handled by the Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or to submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS.
A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.