FIFA Fan Fest Philadelphia: What fans can expect inside

The Brief Team USA’s first World Cup match is Friday at SoFi Stadium in California, with tickets starting at about $1,000. The FIFA Fan Fest in Philadelphia is free but sold out for the first few days, and watch parties at Lemon Hill start tomorrow. Fans can expect a massive viewing screen, concerts, interactive activities, and a 10,000-square-foot FIFA store at the Philadelphia Fan Fest.



Team USA will play its first World Cup match this Friday at SoFi Stadium in California, and tickets are still available, with the cheapest seats costing about $1,000 for the home opener against Paraguay.

Thousands of tickets remain on resale sites, but the free FIFA Fan Fest in Philadelphia is already sold out for at least the first few days, according to event organizers.

What fans can expect at Philadelphia’s FIFA Fan Fest

Michael DelBene, executive producer of the FIFA Fan Festival, described the main stage as the heart of the event, where matches will be shown on a 65-foot screen and concerts will take place.

"You see the main stage that’s where all the magic happens, that’s where the matches are shown on that massive 65-foot screen, that’s where the performances will happen, that’s where all the concerts are gonna happen," said DelBene.

The festival is designed for fans to come together, with open spaces for activities like face painting, eating, drinking, and celebrating. DelBene said, "This is a space that’s designed for people to come together and watch matches so you can paint your face. You can jump up and down. You can have a picnic you can eat you can drink you can party that’s what this is all about."

There is also an activation zone across the street with interactive activities, giveaways, and a 10,000-square-foot FIFA store.

"There’s an activation zone across the street where you can go and do some very cool interactive activities with corporate brands. They have a lot of great giveaways the FIFA stores over there... there’s a massive 10,000 square-foot FIFA store over there," said DelBene.

Fans will also find a playground and tents with spray mist for cooling off. DelBene said, "We’ve got a playground. We’ve got you know a tents that have that spray mist on you I mean, we got it all out here."

The first Philadelphia watch parties at Lemon Hill begin tomorrow for the opening match.

The festival opens one hour before the first match each day, with opening day featuring Mexico versus South Africa at 3:00 p.m. and gates opening at 2:00 p.m.

DelBene reflected on seeing the festival come together after years of planning. "It’s surreal right so you spend years staring at a map right and then looking at something that is flat on a piece of paper and then to see it actually come to life to see it in 3-D and to see people interact with these things that we’ve built and we’ve conceptualized and we’ve dreamt up. There’s no feeling like I mean that’s why we do what we do. I mean to stand here and see this plan. Come to life I mean, that’s that’s the reward," said DelBene.

Fans are encouraged to check the official website and social media for guidelines before attending.

The festival is expected to be a major gathering spot for fans throughout the World Cup, with a variety of activities and amenities available.

Why you should care:

The FIFA World Cup is one of the world’s biggest sporting events, and Philadelphia is hosting major festivities with free watch parties, live performances, and interactive experiences for fans.

With the first match in Philadelphia set for Sunday and the Fan Fest already drawing crowds, the city is set to be a hub for soccer fans from across the region.

The Fan Fest offers a way for fans to be part of the World Cup excitement even if they do not have tickets to the games themselves.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when additional tickets for the FIFA Fan Fest might become available or how long the sold-out status will last for the first few days.