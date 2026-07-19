Body found in retention pond outside hospital in Delaware

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The Brief The body of a 30-year-old man was discovered in a shallow retention pond near the entrance of Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware. Due to the "suspicious nature" of the discovery, the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation. The Division of Forensic Science is currently conducting an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.



A death investigation is underway after a man's body was discovered in a retention pond outside Christiana Hospital in Newark on Saturday morning.

What we know:

Troopers responded to Christiana Hospital around 10:30 a.m. after a deceased person was spotted in a retention pond near the entrance of the medical facility.

The body of a 30-year-old man from Wilmington was found in shallow water along the edge of the pond.

What we don't know:

Further details have yet to be released, but the case has been handed over to the Homicide Unit "due to the suspicious nature of the incident."

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification, and his body has been turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science, which will perform an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Delaware State Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers.