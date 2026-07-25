Off-duty Philly cop arrested after fatal Northampton County shooting

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The Brief State police responded to a reported domestic incident on July 24 in Allen Township, where a 27-year-old male victim was fatally shot. A suspect fled the scene in a vehicle before returning to the area, where he was taken into custody without incident by Pennsylvania State Police. The Philadelphia Police Department confirmed that off-duty Officer Kenroy Cummings was involved in the incident, prompting an administrative Internal Affairs investigation alongside forthcoming criminal charges.



A 25-year-old off-duty Philadelphia police officer has been taken into custody following a fatal shooting on Friday afternoon in Allen Township, according to statements from the Philadelphia Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police.

What we know:

According to state police, troopers were dispatched at approximately 1:45 p.m. on July 24 to the 1200 block of Old Gate Road in Allen Township for a reported domestic incident. Upon arrival, state police determined a 27-year-old male victim had been shot.

The victim was transported by Northampton Regional EMS to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 2:45 p.m., state police reported.

State police stated that the shooter fled the scene in a 2023 orange Kia Forte. Troopers spotted the vehicle near Race Street and Airport Road in Hanover Township and attempted a traffic stop with lights and sirens activated. The driver fled from troopers before eventually driving back to the original scene, where he was taken into custody without incident, police say.

The Philadelphia Police Department confirmed in a separate release that off-duty Philadelphia Police Department Officer Kenroy Cummings was involved in the Northampton County shooting incident. The department announced that its Internal Affairs Bureau has been notified and has initiated an administrative investigation into Cummings.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear whether Cummings had retained legal representation to comment on his behalf.

What's next:

State police reported that criminal charges against the suspect are forthcoming.

Under the U.S. legal system, all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.