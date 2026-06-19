FIFA match forecast: Cooler, less humid conditions Friday for Brazil vs. Haiti

The Brief Expect highs of 82 degrees Friday for the city's second FIFA World Cup match featuring Brazil and Haiti. A low pressure system brought some clouds and scattered showers Friday morning. Expect conditions to clear throughout the day.



Scattered showers and clouds moved through the area Friday morning, but the FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and Haiti in Philadelphia is expected to have pleasant weather,

What to know:

A low pressure system is brought clouds and some showers Friday morning, with rain most likely down the shore.

Cloud cover is expected to be widespread Friday morning. The low pressure system responsible for the weather is not very close, but it has been spreading clouds and showers.

Conditions are expected to improve as the day goes on.

FIFA game forecast at Philadelphia Stadium

Timeline:

Philadelphia scored a good forecast at Philadelphia Stadium for Friday with match-time temperatures expected to be about 82 degrees with low humidity.

The match is set to kick off at 8:30. By halftime, expect 74 degree temps, and 68 degrees at game's end. Sunset time Friday night is 8:32

Fans heading to the FIFA game can expect comfortable temperatures and low humidity throughout the event.