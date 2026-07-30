2nd Street Festival returns Sunday with 250-plus vendors, food trucks and live music

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The Brief The free festival will stretch across 14 blocks of Northern Liberties on Sunday. More than 50 restaurants, bars, breweries and food trucks are expected to participate. Visitors should prepare for street closures and SEPTA bus detours around the festival.



One of Northern Liberties’ biggest annual events returns Sunday, when North 2nd Street becomes a 14-block festival packed with food, drinks, shopping and live entertainment.

When and where is the 2nd Street Festival?

The 16th annual 2nd Street Festival will run from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, along North 2nd Street and connecting side streets between Spring Garden Street and Girard Avenue.

Admission is free, with food, drinks and merchandise available for purchase throughout the festival. The event will be held rain or shine.

Dogs are welcome, but festival organizers said they must remain leashed and supervised.

Food and drinks

More than 50 restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries and food trucks are expected to serve food and drinks during the festival. Organizers said the lineup includes about 20 restaurants and eateries, 25 food trucks and mobile vendors and 10 outdoor beer and cocktail gardens.

Participating food trucks and vendors include Cousins Maine Lobster, Fishtown Pickle Project, Humpty’s Dumplings, Mom-Mom’s Polish Food Cart, MozzArepas, Ravioli Remix, The Little Sicilian and Poppa’s Custard Company.

Northern Liberties restaurants and bars serving outside include Cantina Dos Segundos, Circles Thai, Jerry’s Bar, La Colombe, Standard Tap and Urban Village Brewing Company.

Live music

Two main stages will host live music throughout the afternoon and evening.

The Germantown Stage, at 2nd Street and Germantown Avenue, will feature performers including Max Swan, Party Nerves and Moonroof. The Fairmount Stage lineup includes Sophie Coran, Big Club and St. James and The Apostles.

Family activities

The festival will also offer face painting, a splash zone, circus performers, strolling artists and kid-friendly vendors.

Additional performances and activities include stilt walkers, the West Powelton Drumline and Philly Girls Jump Double Dutch. This year’s event will also feature art activities and giveaways tied to the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

Shopping

More than 150 artists, crafters and makers are expected to sell merchandise during the festival, along with local Northern Liberties retailers and other pop-up vendors.

Art Star will curate the section of North 2nd Street between Fairmount Avenue and Spring Garden Street with local artists and independent merchants.

How to get there

Organizers recommend walking, biking or taking public transportation.

The festival is located between SEPTA’s Spring Garden and Girard stations on the L. SEPTA said the event is also a short walk from Spring Garden Station.

SEPTA Routes 5 and 25 will be detoured from 5 a.m. until midnight Sunday because of the festival. Riders should check for updated service information before traveling.

Street closures and parking

North 2nd Street between Girard Avenue and Spring Garden Street will be closed to traffic. Organizers warn that vehicles parked within the festival footprint may be towed or relocated.

Street parking is available outside the closed area. Paid surface lots are located near Front and Poplar streets and Front and Spring Garden streets.

The backstory:

The 2nd Street Festival was founded in 2008 by a group of neighborhood business owners. It has since grown into one of Philadelphia’s largest neighborhood street festivals, drawing thousands of visitors to Northern Liberties each year.

The festival also raises money to support programming by the Northern Liberties Business Improvement District and the Northern Liberties Neighborhood Association.