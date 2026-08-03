Vehicle crashes into Atlantic County senior living community, catches fire

The Brief A vehicle crashed into Ridgewood Senior Living in Galloway Twp. overnight Sunday. All residents were relocated to another part of the community as a precaution. The condition of the driver, and what caused them to crash, remains unknown at this time.



Residents at an Atlantic County senior living community were temporarily displaced after a vehicle ran into the building and caught fire overnight Sunday.

What we know:

Officials from Ridgewood Senior Living say emergency crews were called to the community Sunday night after a vehicle struck the building and caught fire.

"As a precaution, residents were safely relocated to another area of the community," a spokesperson said in a statement posted online.

All residents and employees are safe and accounted for, according to officials.

What we don't know:

The condition of the driver of the vehicle is not known at this time.

It's also unknown if anyone else was inside the vehicle when it crashed.