Vehicle crashes into Atlantic County senior living community, catches fire
GALLOWAY, N.J. - Residents at an Atlantic County senior living community were temporarily displaced after a vehicle ran into the building and caught fire overnight Sunday.
What we know:
Officials from Ridgewood Senior Living say emergency crews were called to the community Sunday night after a vehicle struck the building and caught fire.
"As a precaution, residents were safely relocated to another area of the community," a spokesperson said in a statement posted online.
All residents and employees are safe and accounted for, according to officials.
What we don't know:
The condition of the driver of the vehicle is not known at this time.
It's also unknown if anyone else was inside the vehicle when it crashed.