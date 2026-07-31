268 wheel thefts linked to 5 groups targeting Hondas, key Philly neighborhoods: police

The Brief Philadelphia Police say up to five groups are behind hundreds of wheel and tire thefts across the city. Thieves are targeting specific car models and neighborhoods, with more than 260 cases reported this year. Police recommend using wheel locks and alarms, but some thieves are still finding ways to steal wheels.



Philadelphia police say up to five separate groups are responsible for hundreds of wheel and tire thefts across the city, with thieves focusing on certain neighborhoods and car models.

Thieves target specific cars and neighborhoods

What we know:

Police say there have been 268 cases of wheel thefts so far this year. According to police statistics, 42 percent of all cases are in the neighborhoods of Northern Liberties, Center City North, Old City and South Philly.

Thieves are currently targeting Honda Civics, Accords and CRVs.

What they're saying:

"We believe three to five distinct groups. We believe they are not working together, and these groups consist of two to three individuals and their basic MO is they are driving up in a stolen vehicle," said Inspector Ray Evers, Philadelphia Police.

"She said oh my god your car is on crates I come outside low and behold my car is on crates," said Judiyah Baxter, a nursing student in Northeast Philadelphia.

Baxter’s 2018 Honda Accord Touring was left on crates after all four wheels were stolen outside her apartment.

Police say thieves are using stolen vehicles to pull up next to targeted cars, quickly jack them up, and remove the wheels.

Surveillance cameras have captured the thefts happening in minutes, sometimes as early as 5:00 a.m.

"Right outside my apartment, my neighbor's camera caught the whole thing. They caught them from the time they pulled in to the time they jacked the car up, pulled all five tires and took off," said Baxter.

Police say thieves are also breaking into vehicles to steal wheel lock keys, making it even harder for owners to protect their cars.

How car owners are affected and what police recommend

Car owners like Baxter are left paying insurance deductibles and struggling to get around while their vehicles are repaired.

"As of right now I am not working because I’m a full-time nursing student and my car is my life. It gets me from A to B," said Baxter.

Police say using wheel locks, tilt sensor alarms, or parking close to a curb can help prevent theft.

However, some thieves are still able to get around these measures.

"They went around the wheel locks they don’t care if you have the wheel locks, they are going to take it there’s always a way around it," said Baxter.

Investigators say they are processing crime scenes for evidence, monitoring local junkyards, and tracking social media accounts for those buying and selling stolen wheels.

Baxter had a message for the thieves: "Go get a job. Go get a job and stop taking from people that don’t have it. Just go get a job. Make a living for yourself. A legitimate job not stealing people’s tires."

Police say the number of wheel thefts has gone down in recent months, but they urge car owners to take extra precautions.

Police are also monitoring junkyards and social media for stolen wheels, hoping to track down those responsible.

What we don't know:

Police have not said if any arrests have been made or identified the specific groups involved. It is also unclear if additional prevention methods will be introduced or if more neighborhoods will be targeted in the future.