Philadelphia weather: Clearing showers leads to sunny afternoon, more storms ahead

The Brief A damp and dreary Monday morning will improve by the afternoon with decreasing humidity. Forecasters say pop-up showers could lead to flash flooding on Monday. The threat of pop-up storms will return by midweek and last through the weekend.



A damp and dreary start to the workweek will lead to sunshine and more comfortable temperatures on Monday, but forecasters say we're not done with the wet weather.

What we know:

Leftover showers from a round of overnight storms will continue to make their way across the Philadelphia area on Monday morning.

Forecasters expect the last rush of showers to happen sometime around noon, before skies clear and humidity dissipates.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for most of the Philadelphia area until 11 a.m.

High temperatures on Monday will reach the upper 80s and stay there on Tuesday, when forecasters expect uninterrupted sunshine.

What's next:

The chance of pop-up storms will return on Wednesday and last throughout the remainder of the week, with temps in the upper 80s.

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