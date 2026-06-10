FIFA World Cup 2026: Philadelphia details transportation, safety plans

The Brief SEPTA says it is ready for record crowds as Philadelphia prepares for World Cup matches at the Sports Complex. Upgrades at NRG Station and across the transit system aim to handle tens of thousands of fans. Officials warn fans to expect crowds and possible long waits after games.



SEPTA leaders say they are prepared for what could be the biggest crowds in the transit system’s history as World Cup matches come to Philadelphia’s Sports Complex, according to SEPTA officials.

Preparing for record crowds at the Sports Complex

NRG Station at the Sports Complex will serve as the main hub for tens of thousands of soccer fans traveling to and from World Cup matches, according to SEPTA.

Scott Sauer, SEPTA General Manager, said, "Mike Tyson says everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth. So we are waiting for that first punch." Sauer said the system will face its biggest stress test this week.

SEPTA has invested millions of dollars in improvements at NRG Station, including a new roof, platform resurfacing, a ventilation system, LED lighting upgrades and more than 10,000 new wayfinding signs across the system. Sauer said, "Because this is everywhere. It's at Fairmount Park. It's at the Stadium Complex. It's at local bars and restaurants. It's a different type of event we've ever prepared for."

The newly renovated and long-shuttered City Hall concourse connecting Walnut Locust Station is also opening. William Kunkle, Senior Program Manager for Facilities, said, "It's new, it's nice, it's clean. We want to make sure people feel welcome here. We are on the global stage if you will."

SEPTA Police are increasing security with more foot patrols, K9s and other measures. Chief Charles Lawson, SEPTA Transit Police, said, "The security posture and the policing posture that we have planned is going to be the largest in the history of SEPTA."

Officials are urging fans to stay at the stadium for up to two hours after the final whistle before heading back to the station.

Mary Ann Tierney, SEPTA Chief Officer, Control Center, said, "We can transport about 15,000 people per hour on the B.(Broad Street Line) It is possible we could carry up to 40,000 people based on the estimate of these matches. So that could take up to two, two-and-a-half hours to clear NRG Station."

SEPTA will add extra trains, overnight service and more than 700 blue-vested ambassadors to help guide visitors. Sauer said, "Our Eagles games have been big as well and we've set ridership records out of this station for the biggest Eagles home games. And we expect to do far more than that. And we have to do that six times."

Officials say regular riders will also benefit from these upgrades, not just World Cup visitors.

How SEPTA is preparing for the World Cup

With the World Cup bringing global attention to Philadelphia, SEPTA’s ability to move large crowds will be tested like never before. The improvements and new services are designed to help both visitors and regular riders navigate the system during these high-traffic events.

The upgrades include not only infrastructure changes but also enhanced security and customer service efforts. SEPTA officials stress that fans should expect crowds and plan ahead for possible delays, especially after matches.

Officials are encouraging fans to take advantage of the extra services and to be patient as the system works to move everyone safely and efficiently.

Match schedule and other citywide preparations

Philadelphia will host six matches during the FIFA World Cup 2026, starting with Côte D’Ivoire vs. Ecuador on Sunday, June 14 at 7:00 p.m. and ending with a Round of 16 match on Saturday, July 4 at 5:00 p.m.

The city will provide law enforcement, traffic control, and emergency medical services in and around the Sports Complex District on each match day.

What they're saying:

"Visitors and residents can find the most up to date information by visiting the 2026 Digital Resource Hub. It is a one stop shop for helpful resources, major event details, transportation information, and public safety guides that is accessible directly by visiting www.phila.gov/2026," the press release said.

The city will share alerts about fan marches, road closures, and Fan Festival operations through CupPHL alerts.

Residents can sign up for free notifications by texting "CupPHL" to 888-777.

The match schedule includes:

Côte D’Ivoire vs. Ecuador | Sunday, June 14 at 7:00 p.m.

Brazil vs. Haiti | Friday, June 19 at 8:30 p.m.

France vs. Iraq | Monday, June 22 at 5:00 p.m.

Curaçao vs. Côte D’Ivoire | Thursday, June 25 at 4:00 p.m.

Croatia vs. Ghana | Saturday, June 27 at 5:00 p.m.

Round of 16 (teams TBD) | Saturday, July 4 at 5:00 p.m.

The city will also host a FIFA Fan Festival, which is free but requires online registration.

Transportation, parking, and road closures

SEPTA’s Broad Street Line (B) will provide direct service to Lincoln Financial Field, with added late-night trains running every 30 minutes on match days.

Airbnb is sponsoring free rides home on the B after all six matches.

Regional Rail, Amtrak, and PATCO riders will have clear transfer options to reach the stadium.

What you can do:

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and be patient, as large crowds are expected.

Parking passes for the stadium must be purchased in advance and are limited to ticket holders.

There will be no parking in FDR Park on match days, and 11th Street from Pattison Avenue to Terminal Avenue will be closed starting at 7:00 a.m. on each match day.

Additional closures may occur up to 90 minutes before or after matches based on safety needs.

Rideshare drop-off and pickup will be limited to designated areas inside FDR Park.

Accessible transportation and parking options are available, and fans can review services on FIFA’s Accessibility Services page.

Fan marches and public safety policies

Fan marches, organized by official supporter groups, will begin no less than 90 minutes before each match and last up to 45 minutes.

Assembly points will offer restrooms, hydration, and wayfinding.

Not every team will have a fan march, and details will be shared before each match day.

Big picture view:

All stadiums will enforce a clear bag policy, allowing only specific clear bags or small clutches.

Fans can bring one factory-sealed, soft plastic water bottle up to 20 ounces. Prohibited items include weapons, flares, smoke bombs, and drones.

World Cup venues and fan festivals are designated No Drone Zones.

Ticketing and business guidelines

The city urges fans to download the official FIFA World Cup 2026 app for tickets and updates.

Tickets should be purchased only through FIFA.com/tickets to avoid scams.

Enforcement against unpermitted vending will be increased around the stadium, and unauthorized merchandise may be confiscated.

Businesses planning World Cup-themed events or watch parties should review licensing requirements and consult the Philadelphia 2026 Business Readiness Playbook.

The Fan Festival will offer free entry with registration and feature watch parties, entertainment, and cultural events throughout the tournament.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how the system will perform under actual World Cup crowd conditions or if additional measures will be needed after the first matches.