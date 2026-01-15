FIFA World Cup ticket requests surpass 500 million: What happens next?

The Brief Fans have requested more than half a billion tickets to attend the FIFA World Cup 2026. FIFA says the number is a benchmark for world sports. Fans will start to receive notifications starting next month.



As the FIFA World Cup draws closer and closer, excitement continues to grow around the world as fans reach new records.

What we know:

FIFA says over 500 million ticket requests were submitted for the World Cup 2026 Random Selection Draw.

Fans placed an average of 15 million ticket requests per day over the 33-day period, which officials say set a new benchmark in world sport.

"Half a billion ticket requests in just over a month is more than demand – it’s a global statement," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Ticket stats

Dig deeper:

Outside host countries, the United States, Mexico and Canada, the most ticket requests were made by Germany, England, Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Argentina and Colombia.

These were the most coveted matches:

Colombia v. Portugal on June 27 in Miami Mexico v. Korea Republic in Guadalajara on June 18 The final in New York, New Jersey on July 19 The opening match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City on June 11 The Round-of-32 match in Toronto on July 2

Related article

When will fans be notified?

What's next:

Fans will receive an email with the outcome of their ticket application no earlier than February 5.

Tickets will be allocated randomly for matches in which demand exceeds availability, according to FIFA.

If fans don't receive tickets during this phase, they will have another opportunity to purchase remaining tickets during the Last-Minute Sales phase, which is expected to run from early April until the end of the tournament.

FIFA also operates an official resale/exchange marketplace for eligible ticket holders.

Ticket prices

By the numbers:

FIFA has faced criticism for its World Cup ticket prices, asking for up to $8,680 per ticket.

Last month, the association said they would offer $60 tickets for every game to the 48 national federations in the tournament.