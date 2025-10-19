Fire breaks out at New Jersey auto repair shop overnight Sunday

article

The Brief Firefighters battled an early morning blaze at R&J Diesel and Auto Repair in Southampton Township. The fire spread to nearby trucks before being brought under control around 3 a.m. No injuries were reported, and Red Lion Road has since reopened.



Fire crews worked for more than an hour overnight to contain a blaze that broke out at an auto-repair business in Southampton Township, Burlington County, according to local fire officials.

Firefighters were called shortly before 2 a.m. to the 200 block of Red Lion Road for reports of flames coming from R & J Diesel and Auto Repair.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the building. Officials say the blaze extended to at least two nearby trailers or trucks on the property.

The fire was contained and never raised above a single alarm. Crews remained on scene for several hours, and the flames were fully extinguished shortly after 3 a.m.

There were no injuries, officials said. Red Lion Road was temporarily closed during the response but has since reopened.