Fire inside Bucks County duplex ‘not politically motivated’ despite rumors: police

The Pennsylvania State Police is shutting down false rumors regarding a fire that occurred in Bucks County last weekend.

On Saturday, November 16, at around 5:20 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a residential fire on the 100 block of West Richardson Avenue in Langhorne.

Upon arrival, troopers observed a fire at a three-story twin residence which had spread to the adjoining home.

Related article

Multiple fire crews responded to the scene to help put out the fire.

Officials say eight people escaped the fire from the two homes.

Five people were taken to Saint Mary’s Medical Center and one person was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Two people transported to Saint Mary’s Medical Center were eventually life flighted to Temple University Hospital.

Unfortunately, four cats and one dog died from the fire, police say.

Initial investigation reveals the fire appears to have originated at 146 West Richardson Avenue. According to State Police, the fire did not appear to be suspicious.

"There were rumors circulating on social media this fire was politically motivated, which there is no evidence to support that claim," Trooper Nathan Branosky told FOX 29.

They say there is ‘no evidence to support this fire being politically motivated.’



