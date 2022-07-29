Expand / Collapse search

Fire Marshal investigating fatal East Mount Airy house blaze that killed 2, officials say

Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Fire marshal investigating deadly house fire in East Mount Airy

A fire in East Mount Airy left two people dead on Friday morning. FOX 29's Karen Hepp has the details.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire that left two dead early Friday morning, 

According to fire officials, the fire broke out on the 1000 block of Dorset Street in East Mount Airy. 

A man was transported to Einstein Hospital and a woman was transported to Temple University Hospital, per fire authorities. 

Both were inside the house when it was on fire and they later died, according to officials. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 