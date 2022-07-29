Fire Marshal investigating fatal East Mount Airy house blaze that killed 2, officials say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire that left two dead early Friday morning,
According to fire officials, the fire broke out on the 1000 block of Dorset Street in East Mount Airy.
A man was transported to Einstein Hospital and a woman was transported to Temple University Hospital, per fire authorities.
Both were inside the house when it was on fire and they later died, according to officials.
