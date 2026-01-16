Fire rips through North Philadelphia restaurant early Friday morning

The Brief A fire tore through a North Philadelphia restaurant on Friday morning. Firefighters spent hours battling the blaze. It's unknown how the fire started and no injuries have been reported.



Firefighters spent early Friday morning battling a fire that tore through a North Philadelphia restaurant.

What we know:

Firefighters were called to Bella Vista Restaurant on Whitaker Avenue around 4 a.m. for reports of smoke coming from the back of the building.

Crews arrived to find heavy flames and spent the next several hours dousing the flames from the ground and above, using ladder trucks.

What we don't know:

It's unknown what caused the fire to start.

No injuries have been reported.