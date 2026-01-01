Fire rips through Philadelphia home on New Year's Eve leaving 4 hurt

The Brief A fire tore through a Philly home less than an hour into the new year. Four people were rescued from the fire and are being treated for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire remains unknown.



Four were hurt and others were rescued when a fire tore through a Philadelphia home on New Year's Eve.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to a property on Nandina Way moments after the clock struck midnight.

Four people were rescued from the home and taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Two people from a neighboring home needed to be rescued after the flames blocked their exit.

It took dozens of firefighters working for about half an hour to place the blaze under control.

The fire gutted the home, causing part of the building to collapse.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

What they're saying:

A neighbor who rushed outside during the fire spoke to FOX 29 about the "very scary" start to 2026.

"It was so scary, it was falling down – all the walls were falling down, all the windows were falling down – it was very scary," Nadii Rublovska said.