Fire sends 3 people, including at least one child, to hospital in Strawberry Mansion: officials

A house fire broke out in Strawberry Mansion early Sunday morning, leaving at least three people hospitalized.

Crews responded to the blaze on the 2700 block of North Bonsall Street just before 4:30 a.m.

It was placed under control in less than 30 minutes.

Officials say three people, including at least one juvenile, were transported to a local hospital. Their injuries and conditions are not known at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.