Firefighters battle 3-alarm church blaze in West Philadelphia

Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm church fire on 52nd and Warren streets in West Philadelphia's Parkside section.

The blaze broke out at the Greater Bible Way Temple shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The view from SKYFOX showed flames shooting from the roof and smoke. Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel says portions of the church have collapsed. 75-100 firefighters are on the scene with 30-40 pieces of apparatus. Firefighters are expected to work through the night fighting the blaze.

"This is an active firefight. We are still very worried in an old building like this, we are worried about collapses, so there are parts of the building that have already collapsed into it. We have parts of the building that have collapsed into the street," Commissioner Thiel said in a Tuesday afternoon update.

No injuries have been reported. Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell tells FOX 29 workers were making repairs to the roof when the fire started.

Commuters should expect traffic delays in the area. SEPTA says service is being diverted over to east and west Girard Avenue between Lancaster Avenue and 63rd Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.