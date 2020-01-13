Firefighters battle row home blaze in West Philadelphia
article
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Firefighters battled a row home fire in West Philadelphia.
The fire broke out on the 900 block of South Alden Street around 4 p.m. Monday.
SKYFOX flew over the scene, which showed the fire spreading to other homes.
No injuries have been reported and no word on what sparked the blaze.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
___
Advertisement
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP