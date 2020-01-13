Firefighters battle row home blaze in West Philadelphia

article

Firefighters battled a row home fire in West Philadelphia.

The fire broke out on the 900 block of South Alden Street around 4 p.m. Monday.

SKYFOX flew over the scene, which showed the fire spreading to other homes.

No injuries have been reported and no word on what sparked the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

