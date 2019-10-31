Firefighters near full containment in Maria Fire that destroyed homes in Ventura County

Firefighters in Ventura County were close to reaching full containment on a fire that sparked just south of Santa Paula.

The Maria Fire scorched 9,412 acres and reached 80% containment, the Ventura County Fire Department reported on Monday morning.

Although firefighters were close to reaching full containment, officials warned those in the area may continue to experience poor air quality.

EVACUATION ORDERS LIFTED

All evacuation orders were lifted by 2 p.m. Saturday, November 2

EVACUATION CENTER

• Camarillo Community Center located at 1605 Burnley Street in the City of Camarillo (closed 11/2/19)

ANIMAL EVACUATION SHELTERS

• Small animals can be taken to Ventura County Animal Services Camarillo Shelter located at 600 Aviation Drive in Camarillo.

• Small animals can also be taken to the Ojai Humane Society located at 402 Bryant Street in Ojai.

• Large animals can be taken to Ventura County Fairgrounds located at 10 W. Harbor Boulevard in the City of Ventura.

• Large animals can also be taken to Earl Warren Showgrounds located at 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

SCHOOL CLOSURES - List

The following schools were closed Monday for ash cleanup:

• Juanamaria Elementary

• Portola Elementary

• Citrus Glenn Elementary

• Montalvo Arts Academy

• ATLAS Academy of Technology and Leadership at Saticoy

• Junipero Serra Elementary

• Balboa Middle School

• Mound Magnet for Science and Global Citizenship

ROAD CLOSURES - For updated list click here

There are no road closures at this time

FIRE INFORMATION

The fire broke out at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday night. An estimated 8,000 residents were under evacuation orders in Santa Paula and Somis. In addition, over 2,500 structures are threatened, Ventura County officials said in a press conference on Friday afternoon.

At least one structure was captured by SkyFOX burning; according to fire officials three structures have been destroyed. Crews were in place for structure protection as fire helicopters made continuous water drops on the flames.

The fire struck on the tail end of a powerful Santa Ana wind and continued to fight the blaze from the upper ridge of South Mountain and north of Somis.

About 500 firefighters were battling the Maria Fire from the ground and the air. Additional crews were requested, which included two strike teams from the Los Angeles Fire Department comprised of five engines and a battalion chief each.

Firefighters worked to contain the fire within the evacuation boundaries.

Southern California Edison says it began to re-energize a 16,000-thousand-volt circuit about 13 minutes before the first flames broke out, however, SCE maintains that it has no information about the actual cause of the fire.

The cause of the Maria Fire remains under investigation.

For updated information on the Maria Fire, go to http://www.vcemergency.com.

FOX 11 Digital Producer Kelli Johnson and Associated Press contributed to this report.