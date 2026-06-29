First Bank of the United States reopens in Philadelphia after $43M renovation

The Brief The First Bank of the United States will reopen to the public Wednesday after a decade of renovations. The $43 million project was completed in time for the 250 celebrations in Philadelphia. Visitors can tour the historic bank and new exhibits for free starting Thursday.



The First Bank of the United States is set to reopen Wednesday after being closed to the public for decades, according to Independence National Historical Park officials.

Renovation brings new life to historic bank

What we know:

The First Bank of the United States underwent $43 million in renovations over ten years, funded in part by a grant from the Federal Great American Outdoor Act, according to Independence National Historical Park. The building, which has not operated as a bank for nearly a century, will officially reopen with a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

Steve Sims of Independence National Historical Park said, "Oh I think it’s amazing. I think that the public is gonna love the space love to be in this new space to them I’m sure because it just hasn’t been open in such a long time." Sims also said, "and I’m hopeful that every visitor that walks through these doors finds a connection whether it’s through the exhibits or through the architecture or the symbolism of the building."

The renovations included removing asbestos, adding safety features, and installing an accessible elevator and restrooms. "Everywhere we turned there was more asbestos to deal with so we’re able to clean out all the asbestos put in all the safety features put an accessible elevator in place, restrooms and what’s the first question somebody asked when they come to a national park. Where is the restroom?" said Sims.

The bank’s restoration was timed for the city’s 250 celebrations, and the public can visit the building and its exhibits for free starting Thursday.

The backstory:

The First Bank of the United States is considered the country’s first federal building and was originally envisioned by Alexander Hamilton as a symbol of national unity and financial responsibility. Rosalind Remer of Drexel University said, "America had good credit and that it was going to be responsible and pay its bills and borrow and so it was really kind of almost an important calling card for the new country."

The building has not been open to the public for decades, and the restoration project aimed to make it accessible and engaging for visitors interested in the nation’s early history.

The exhibits inside the bank will highlight the institution’s role in the country’s beginnings and its ongoing significance. "So these are all really important themes that just kept coming in Philadelphia and this bank is the most beautiful place to have these and showcase these stories and the national Park service is done an incredible job restoring building and getting it ready to open for its big debut," said Remer.

The reopening is being celebrated as a major event for the city and for Americans interested in history. Wesley Anderson of Virginia said, "I think it’s very exciting for all Americans especially at the 250 and I’m excited for the city of Philadelphia and as you can see it’s decorated very nicely and so I welcome this for all the citizens to be able to tour their history."

The First Bank of the United States’ reopening is expected to draw visitors eager to explore the exhibits and architecture that connect them to the nation’s founding.

What's next:

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., and the event is free and open to the public. After the ceremony, visitors can tour the bank and exhibits Thursday through Sunday at no cost.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if there will be any special programming or additional events beyond the ribbon-cutting and regular tours.