HVAC, asbestos project delays Kensington High opening: What we know

The Brief Kensington High School will not open on time for the 2026-27 school year due to delays in HVAC upgrades and asbestos concerns. Students and staff are being relocated to the Austin Meehan building until at least January 2027. Details on transportation and schedules will be shared in the coming days.



Kensington High School will not be ready to open at the start of the 2026-27 school year because of a delay in installing a new heating and cooling system and concerns about asbestos, according to a letter from Deputy Superintendent of Operations Oz Hill.

Staff and students will relocate to the vacant Austin Meehan building through at least the end of the calendar year while air quality tests and cleaning are conducted.

What we know:

An asbestos inspector raised concerns related to demolition work on the old HVAC system, prompting the district to immediately halt the project, according to the letter from Oz Hill. The building is being thoroughly cleaned and tested to ensure it meets safety standards before reopening.

"The health and safety of our students, staff, and workers is our first priority," Hill said.

The district has been working closely with the city’s Air Management Services and the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers as part of this process, according to Hill. Air quality tests will determine when the Kensington building can reopen.

Logistics and school operations for the start of the school year

The Austin Meehan building has been prepared to serve as a temporary home for Kensington students and staff, Hill said. More than 400 students and 90 staff members will relocate there, as other options closer to Kensington did not meet space or accessibility requirements. Classroom materials and electronics will be moved to Meehan, and school staff will report to the location on Monday, August 17, at 8 a.m. to prepare for the new school year.

While students and staff are at Meehan, work on the HVAC system and additional maintenance repairs will continue at Kensington. The district will also continue removing asbestos materials to reduce future risk.

What we don't know:

The district stated that scheduling, transportation, and logistics information for the temporary relocation will be provided in the coming days. It is not yet confirmed when the Kensington High School building will reopen for students and staff beyond the stated goal of January.