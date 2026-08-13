Sixers 2026-27 schedule: Christmas Day among 34 nationally televised games

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The Brief The Philadelphia 76ers will open the 2026-27 NBA season at New York on Tuesday, Oct. 20. The team will play a franchise-record 34 games on national television this season, including a Christmas Day showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles. Games for the week of Dec. 6 will be determined after the Emirates NBA Cup group stage.



The Philadelphia 76ers will begin their 2026-27 NBA regular season against the defending champion New York Knicks on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at Madison Square Garden, according to the schedule announced by the NBA for all 30 teams.

The home opener at Xfinity Mobile Arena is set for Thursday, Oct. 22 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

What we know:

The 76ers are set for several high-profile matchups, including a Christmas Day contest against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 25 at 5:00 p.m. on ABC. This will be the second Christmas Day meeting between the two teams and marks the 76ers’ 36th Christmas Day appearance.

The team will appear on national television a league maximum 34 times, the highest in franchise history. Games will air across Prime Video (10), NBC/Peacock (eight), ESPN (eight), ABC (five), and Peacock/NBCSN (three).

The season-long five-game road trip will take place from Dec. 25 through Jan. 1, beginning in Los Angeles and continuing at the LA Clippers, Sacramento, Phoenix, and Milwaukee.

By the numbers:

The schedule includes 13 weekend home games at Xfinity Mobile Arena: three Fridays, four Saturdays, and six Sundays.

In January, Philadelphia will play nine home games, the most in any single month, featuring two three-game homestands.

Overall, the 76ers have 13 sets of back-to-back games.

Emirates NBA Cup and key schedule notes

Timeline:

The NBA’s in-season tournament, the Emirates NBA Cup 2026, will have group play on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from Oct. 30 to Nov. 27. Philadelphia, in Group B of the Eastern Conference, opens against New York at home on Friday, Oct. 30.

Other group games include at Cleveland on Nov. 6, home against Miami on Nov. 25, and at Indiana on Nov. 27. Eight teams will advance to the single-elimination Knockout Rounds, with the championship in Indianapolis on Friday, Dec. 11.

No games are scheduled for Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, as part of the league’s effort to promote civic engagement.

Single game tickets will be available through Ticketmaster, with options for presale sign-up and additional information at the team’s official website.

Full 2026-27 Philadelphia 76ers schedule

1. Tue, Oct. 20 at New York 7:00 p.m. NBC

2. Thu, Oct. 22 vs. Cleveland 7:00 p.m. ESPN

3. Sat, Oct. 24 vs. Milwaukee 7:30 p.m.

4. Sun, Oct. 25 vs. Detroit 7:30 p.m.

5. Wed, Oct. 28 at Indiana 7:00 p.m. ESPN

6. Fri, Oct. 30 vs. New York 7:30 p.m. Prime

7. Sat, Oct. 31 at Charlotte 6:00 p.m.

8. Mon, Nov. 2 vs. Chicago 7:30 p.m.

9. Wed, Nov. 4 at Detroit 7:00 p.m. ESPN

10. Fri, Nov. 6 at Cleveland 7:30 p.m. Prime

11. Sun, Nov. 8 at Chicago 2:30 p.m.

12. Tue, Nov. 10 vs. Boston 8:00 p.m. NBC

13. Thu, Nov. 12 vs. Toronto 7:00 p.m.

14. Sun, Nov. 15 vs. Indiana 1:00 p.m.

15. Mon, Nov. 16 at Brooklyn 7:30 p.m.

16. Wed, Nov. 18 at Orlando 7:00 p.m.

17. Sat, Nov. 21 vs. Milwaukee 1:00 p.m.

18. Mon, Nov. 23 vs. Portland 7:00 p.m.

19. Wed, Nov. 25 vs. Miami 5:00 p.m. ESPN

20. Fri, Nov. 27 at Indiana 7:30 p.m.

21. Sat, Nov. 28 at Houston 7:30 p.m.

22. Tue, Dec. 1 vs. Memphis 7:00 p.m.

23. Wed, Dec. 2 vs. Denver 7:00 p.m.

24. Dec. 4, 5, 8, 9, 11: Emirates NBA Cup Knockout Rounds (exact games TBA)

25. Dec. 6, 7, 10: Regular season games (exact details TBA)

26. Sat, Dec. 12 vs. Orlando 7:30 p.m.

27. Mon, Dec. 14 at Orlando 7:00 p.m. Peacock

28. Thu, Dec. 17 vs. Dallas 7:00 p.m.

29. Mon, Dec. 21 at Charlotte 7:00 p.m.

30. Wed, Dec. 23 vs. Houston 7:30 p.m. Prime

31. Fri, Dec. 25 at LA Lakers 5:00 p.m. ABC

32. Sun, Dec. 27 at LA Clippers 9:00 p.m.

33. Tue, Dec. 29 at Sacramento 10:00 p.m.

34. Wed, Dec. 30 at Phoenix 9:00 p.m.

35. Fri, Jan. 1 at Milwaukee 8:00 p.m.

36. Mon, Jan. 4 vs. Atlanta 7:00 p.m.

37. Wed, Jan. 6 vs. Oklahoma City 7:30 p.m. ESPN

38. Fri, Jan. 8 vs. Miami 7:00 p.m. ESPN

39. Sun, Jan. 10 at Toronto 6:00 p.m.

40. Tue, Jan. 12 vs. Washington 8:00 p.m. NBC

41. Thu, Jan. 14 vs. Brooklyn 7:00 p.m.

42. Sat, Jan. 16 vs. Minnesota 12:30 p.m.

43. Mon, Jan. 18 at Atlanta 2:30 p.m. NBC

44. Tue, Jan. 19 vs. Indiana 7:00 p.m.

45. Thu, Jan. 21 at Boston 7:30 p.m. Prime

46. Sat, Jan. 23 at Chicago 4:00 p.m.

47. Mon, Jan. 25 vs. LA Clippers 7:00 p.m.

48. Wed, Jan. 27 vs. Sacramento 7:00 p.m.

49. Thu, Jan. 28 at New Orleans 8:00 p.m.

50. Sat, Jan. 30 at Miami 12:30 p.m. ABC

51. Mon, Feb. 1 vs. New Orleans 7:00 p.m.

52. Wed, Feb. 3 at Memphis 8:00 p.m.

53. Fri, Feb. 5 vs. Detroit 7:00 p.m. Prime

54. Sun, Feb. 7 vs. Boston 7:00 p.m. NBC

55. Mon, Feb. 8 vs. Brooklyn 7:00 p.m.

56. Thu, Feb. 11 vs. New York 7:00 p.m. Prime

57. Sat, Feb. 13 at Oklahoma City 5:30 p.m. Prime

58. Mon, Feb. 15 at Dallas 2:30 p.m. NBC

59. Wed, Feb. 17 vs. Phoenix 7:00 p.m.

60. Thu, Feb. 25 at Brooklyn 7:30 p.m.

61. Sat, Feb. 27 at New York 8:30 p.m. ABC

62. Mon, Mar. 1 at Cleveland 7:00 p.m. Peacock

63. Wed, Mar. 3 vs. Charlotte 7:00 p.m.

64. Thu, Mar. 4 vs. LA Lakers 7:00 p.m. Prime

65. Sun, Mar. 7 at Boston 1:00 p.m. ABC

66. Mon, Mar. 8 vs. Utah 7:00 p.m.

67. Thu, Mar. 11 at San Antonio 7:30 p.m. Prime

68. Sat, Mar. 13 at Minnesota 8:30 p.m. ABC

69. Mon, Mar. 15 vs. Toronto 7:00 p.m. Peacock

70. Wed, Mar. 17 vs. Chicago 7:00 p.m.

71. Thu, Mar. 18 at Washington 7:00 p.m.

72. Sun, Mar. 21 vs. San Antonio 7:30 p.m. NBC

73. Tue, Mar. 23 at Utah 9:00 p.m.

74. Wed, Mar. 24 at Golden State 10:00 p.m. ESPN

75. Fri, Mar. 26 at Portland 10:00 p.m.

76. Sun, Mar. 28 at Denver 10:00 p.m. NBC

77. Wed, Mar. 31 vs. Golden State 7:00 p.m. ESPN

78. Fri, Apr. 2 at Washington 7:00 p.m.

79. Sun, Apr. 4 vs. Atlanta 1:00 p.m.

80. Tue, Apr. 6 at Toronto 7:30 p.m.

81. Thu, Apr. 8 at Miami 7:00 p.m. Prime

82. Sun, Apr. 11 vs. Charlotte 6:00 p.m.

What you can do:

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster at Ticketmaster.com/76ers, and fans can sign up for presale access, team news, and more at sixers.com/sixthman.

What we don't know:

Dates and opponents for the 76ers’ games for the week of Dec. 6 will be determined after the conclusion of the Emirates NBA Cup group stage.