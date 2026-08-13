Philadelphia parents face higher school supply costs; local backpack giveaways help families

The Brief Families are expected to pay about 11% more for back-to-school shopping, with school supplies up 7.7%. The Philadelphia School District’s grades 1–12 start August 24th; kindergarten classes begin August 27th. Backpack giveaway events across Philadelphia offer loaded bags, clothes, and items like clear backpacks and uniforms.



Kids in our area are just a few weeks away from going back to school. In the Philadelphia School District, 1st through 12th graders start August 24th. Kindergarten begins August 27th.

This year parents are being hit with increasing costs. The US Producer Price Index is reporting that families will spend about 11% more on back-to-school this year, with a typical basket of school supplies costing 7.7% more.

What they're saying:

"I'm doing something to take a little bit off their plate. And this is all free," said Wanda Johnson. She’s gearing up for back to school.

"These are my book bags. This is from the floor to the door. This is a lot," she said. It’s not for her household. It’s to help parents and kids in her Wissinoming neighborhood.

"They have all supplies in them. These are loaded," said Johnson. Each backpack put together with love and care.

"Every one of these bags I've done myself," she said. She put out just a sample of what will be available at her back-to-school drive this Saturday. Including pieces to wear.

"We have clothes, little sets for the kids and I have a couple of uniforms here," she pointed out. In her basement there's more.

"I have some clear bags for people that gotta go to school that have to have the clear bags," she said. "I have donations from Rep. Jose Giral who donated some of the bags. I have Susan from Angels she donated some bags and Who Can We Help. They always donate," said Johnson.

"We’re reducing the cost for young people and their families to have excellence in their school year," said Senator Vincent Hughes. In West Philly this evening he held his Packed for Success backpack giveaway.

Eddie Watson and his wife came out. They have four children.

"It's super helpful. It alleviates that back of the mind strain and stress. Because that's four different teachers with four different supply lists and all of them different. But even the supplies in these bags can help reduce that super long laundry list of all the things we gotta bring together. So, we spend several hundred every year for the four of them. So, it does help a lot," said Pamela Watson.

Kimberly Nelson is here for her daughter Kennedy, who is headed to Overbrook High School.

"We got some folders, some notebooks, some pencils, pens and erasers. So that will help," she said.

What's next:

Wanda Community Events, Inc. will host a back-to-school book bag giveaway with supplies on Saturday, August 15 at 4:00 p.m. in Philadelphia.