Delaware County sisters deliver babies about 24 hours apart at Riddle Memorial Hospital

The Brief Two sisters from Delaware County gave birth at Riddle Memorial Hospital about 24 hours apart. Both sisters’ babies arrived earlier than expected, and their mother was present for both births. Both women work for the Delaware County court system, but in different locations.



Two Delaware County sisters delivered their babies at Riddle Memorial Hospital just about a day apart. Justine Johnson and Juanita Brown welcomed their babies early, surrounded by family and hospital staff.

Sisters welcome new additions at the same hospital within a day

Justine Johnson gave birth to her seventh child, Jupri, at 2:14 a.m. on Aug. 11, according to Johnson.

Juanita Brown delivered her second child, Nickolai, at 1:40 a.m. on Aug. 12, Brown said.

Both deliveries took place at Riddle Memorial Hospital, and their mother, Louise Bruckner, was there with Justine for the birth of Jupri, even cutting the umbilical cord.

"My baby was born on August 11th at 2:14 a.m.," said Johnson. "August 12 at 1:40 a.m.," said Brown of her son. Buckner said, "I'm all excited, saying hey baby, MaMa here, we love you cause that was a joyous time. Then the phone rings and it's my daughter Juanita."

Both sisters thought they might go into labor at the end of July and even came to the hospital at the same time, but were sent home.

Johnson was due Aug. 29th, while Brown was due Aug. 23.

"They had other plans. They wanted to meet each other sooner," one sister said. On the day of Brown’s labor, Buckner drove her to the hospital.

"God is good because the roads were clear and I was just sailing, just trying to get her here and then a deer came out and tried to stop me. I let him go, and we just kept going," said Buckner.

Brown remembered bracing herself and her baby during the drive, saying, "A couple times I had to brace myself and the baby with her swerves and turns, but we made it in time."

Johnson and Brown shared their pregnancies closely, often comparing baby bumps and talking about their experiences.

Their babies arrived in hospital rooms just down the hall from each other.

"It was really special when we first found out together because it was really random. It wasn't planned," said Brown.

Both sisters also joke about helping each other out as new moms. "At least I know I'm not going to be without because she has a little one, just like I do. I know where she lives and I know how to get to it," said Johnson.

The hospital staff reportedly got involved in the excitement.

"Everyone was placing bets with the hospital staff. I will have to give them also a big thanks you because they made it. It was all nice. Comfortable, compassionate, and caring," said Brown.

Johnson and Brown’s mother, Louise Buckner, celebrated having ten grandchildren, saying, "This makes 10. Now I have ten grandkids. 5 girls and 5 boys and I love them all."