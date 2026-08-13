Upper Merion Board of Supervisors denies all 5 data center sites by MLP Ventures

The Brief The Upper Merion Board of Supervisors denied all five proposed data center sites by MLP Ventures on Thursday, August 13. More than 20,000 residents signed a petition against the development, according to Montgomery County Commissioner Neil Makhija. The developer, Brian O’Neill, said he plans to appeal the board's decision.



The Upper Merion Board of Supervisors voted Thursday, August 13 to deny extensions and preliminary land development plans for five data center sites proposed by developer Brian O’Neill of MLP Ventures. A judge had granted an injunction Wednesday to halt actions on the applications, but the order was vacated Thursday, allowing the meeting to proceed.

Local officials reject MLP Ventures' data center proposal

The meeting’s agenda included consideration of plans for 2100 Renaissance Blvd, 3200 Horizon Dr, a series of Renaissance Blvd addresses, 411 Swedeland Road and 600 River Road, covering over 4.5 million square feet. Unlike a previous planning commission meeting, O’Neill and his legal team were present to hear the board’s votes and respond afterward.

What we know:

The board denied both the letters of extension and the preliminary land development plans for all proposed sites. Residents and local officials have voiced concerns about pollution, energy use, and the long-term impact of such large-scale development.

"There were a lot of politicians on this board running for their next office, and so they waxed eloquently on matters that were outside of the preliminary planning approval. And we’ll be using all of that information in filing for our appeal," said Brian O’Neill.

"20,000 residents signed a petition opposing this development, and the reason is not just the concerns about pollution, energy use, electricity rates that could be going through the roof. But also the fact that we have no promise that data center won’t be outdated very quickly, and we want to make use of this space, a huge space, in a way that’s going to benefit the community long term," said Commissioner Neil Makhija.

O’Neill and his lawyer were present at the meeting, marking a change from Wednesday’s proceedings.

The board’s decision means that, for now, none of the proposed data centers can move forward. O’Neill plans to appeal the board’s denial using arguments raised during the meeting.

Over 4.5 million square feet across the properties is at stake, making this one of the area’s largest commercial proposals in recent memory.

Why you should care:

This story impacts thousands in the Upper Merion area because of concerns about energy use, pollution, and community growth. The use and development of such a large space could have a lasting effect on property values and quality of life.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear when or how O’Neill will formally file his appeal, or if the board’s decision could change in the future. Specific details about any alternative proposals for the affected properties have not been disclosed.