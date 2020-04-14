First responders show support for healthcare workers at Lankenau Hospital

First responders from across Montgomery and Delaware counties showed their support for healthcare workers and staff at Lankenau Hospital in Wynnewood during a shift change Tuesday night.

An emotional Vanessa Christmas says this show of support means everything.

"It's been hard. It's been hard but this just makes it all worth it to know it's people that appreciate us out here. It's rough," she told FOX 29.

Coworker Etenesh Mulu says it’s an extraordinarily stressful time.

"Very hard, very hard. I can't lie. I have two kids, 13 and almost 12. I'm always scared," Mulu added.

That is exactly why the first responders wanted to honor those who are making sacrifices to care for others.

"They're more on the front lines than we are and they're here every day, every night. They're working long hours just trying to do good for the community,” Lower Merion Fire Department Chief Chas McGarvey said.

Lankenau President Phillip Robinson says the staff has really stepped up to the plate.

"They care about their patients so deeply. They care about each other. That's what it's all about," he said.

