Fisherman helps police, medics rescue man from burning car in Atlantic City

Police say an unconscious driver trapped in a burning car after a crash in New Jersey was rescued by two fishermen, two officers and an emergency medical technician.

Atlantic City police say officers responded to the two-car crash on Route 30 shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday and found the 29-year-old Atlantic City man unconscious in the driver's seat.

Two fishermen were prevented by the flames from rescuing him but cut his seat belt which police said "was instrumental" to his rescue.

The two officers and an emergency medical technician were able to get him out and pull him to safety.

