Fleeing suspect hits trooper at South Florida toll plaza

Video from a toll plaza in South Florida shows a Florida Highway Patrol trooper being hit by what appears to be a fleeing suspect’s vehicle on May 25.

The video shows two troopers, with one speaking to the driver of a white BMW on the side of the Florida Turnpike near the Hollywood Boulevard exit, according to WSVN News7.

Trooper Arsenio Caballero, Courtesy FHP

The other, Trooper Arsenio Caballero, was helping with the traffic stop. As he crossed through cars from the other side of the roadway, the white BMW suddenly speeds forward.

Trooper Caballero was directly in its path and was hit. He can be seen flying up onto the hood and windshield of the vehicle. Then he hit the ground.

The other trooper ran to help Trooper Caballero, who was later taken to a trauma unit hospital.

He is now home, recovering, according to WSVN. Caballero has been an FHP trooper for one year before the crash.

Law enforcement found the BMW, abandoned, a few days later. They are still looking for the driver.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS, which allows tipsters to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.