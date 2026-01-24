Flight cancellations announced at Philadelphia International Airport ahead of winter storm

The Brief Most airlines have canceled flights scheduled for Sunday, January 25, at Philadelphia International Airport. Airport officials say the cancellations are a precaution due to the winter storm. Travelers are urged to check directly with their airline before heading to the airport.



Most airlines have canceled flights scheduled for Sunday, January 25, at Philadelphia International Airport as a precaution ahead of the approaching winter storm, airport officials announced.

In a social media post, Philadelphia International Airport said passengers with travel planned for Sunday should confirm their flight status directly with their airline and review rebooking or accommodation options before arriving at the airport.

FIND THE LATEST WINTER STORM FORECAST HERE

What we know:

According to Philadelphia International Airport, the cancellations affect most flights scheduled for Sunday, January 25. The airport said the decision was made as a precaution due to the winter storm expected to impact the region.

Airport officials advised travelers to check with their airline for the most up-to-date information on flight status and to review rebooking or accommodation options in advance.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how many total flights have been canceled or whether additional cancellations could be announced as weather conditions change.

Stay connected with FOX LOCAL. For 24/7 winter storm coverage— Download Now .

What's next:

Passengers with upcoming travel are encouraged to continue monitoring airline notifications and airport updates as the winter storm approaches.

Stay ahead of the snow with FOX 29’s expert meteorologists, streaming LIVE on FOX LOCAL. Get the latest on the forecast, snow potential, and preparation tips—before the storm and all weekend long. Download FOX LOCAL for 24/7 weather coverage on your smart TV and mobile devices.