Flight refunds: Here's what you need to know after winter storm cancellations

The Brief Thousands of flights were canceled after a winter storm dumped several inches of snow this past weekend. Airlines are required to issue refunds for flights that they cancel. The refund is due in 7–20 days, depending on how you paid.



A major winter storm has wreaked havoc on travel plans, with nearly 25,000 flights canceled or delayed across the United States since snow started falling on Sunday.

However, those with canceled flights from the storm can look forward to one thing — a full refund.

Thousands of canceled flights

By the numbers:

US airports experienced 12,600 cancellations and 6,112 delays on Monday, with Philadelphia International Airport canceling 652 out of its 672 scheduled flights.

Major hubs were still feeling the storm's impact on Monday when 4,287 flights were canceled nationwide as of 11:30 a.m. Monday, and another 2,864 flights were experiencing delays.

John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia International Airport in New York both had over 400 cancellations, and Newark Liberty International Aiport canceled 40% of their flights.

Does your airline owe you a refund?

Dig deeper:

If an airline cancels a flight, they are legally required to issue a full refund if the customer doesn't accept travel credits, vouchers, or other forms of compensation, according to the Department of Transportation.

Airlines are also required to notify customers of their right to a refund.

When will you get the refund?

Timeline:

If you paid for the ticket with a credit card, a refund is due within 7 business days after you reject an offer from the airline.

Those who used other forms of payment, including check or cash, can expect a refund within 20 calendar days.