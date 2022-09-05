Flash flood warning issued for parts of Philadelphia, suburbs amid heavy downpours all day

Most of the Delaware Valley can expect to see heavy downpours and flooding Tuesday after a mostly pleasant Labor Day weekend.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the rain will move into the Philadelphia area during the hours of the morning commute and will linger into the evening.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs, including Delaware and Montgomery counties, until 11 a.m.

By 10:00 p.m., showers will still linger in the area, but they will be spotty.

Rain will continue in the forecast Wednesday, with showers expected all day.

Parts of the area could see between one to two inches of rain per hour, which is needed desperately due to drought conditions.

A flood watch has been also been issued for several other counties into this evening.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday before returning to the 80s Thursday.

Looking ahead, after significant rainfall Tuesday and Wednesday, the rest of the week is set to be sunny, warmer and dry.

>> Download FOX 29's Weather Authority App to get severe weather alerts in your area

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Heavy rain. High: 75

WEDNESDAY: AM Fog, showers. High: 73, Low: 69

THURSDAY: Sunshine returns. High: 80, Low: 65

FRIDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 82, Low: 64

SATURDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 84, Low: 65

SUNDAY: Sun to clouds. High: 84, Low: 67

MONDAY: Showers around. High: 82, Low: 70