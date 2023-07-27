Florida girl accused of sending fake 911 text to be released on home detention, judge says

The 11-year-old Florida girl accused of sending a fake 911 text that said her friend was kidnapped is being released to her parents on home detention, a judge said Thursday morning.

The Port Orange child appeared virtually before a Volusia County judge for her first court appearance. Her parents also appeared on her behalf due to her age.

While in home detention, the girl must remain under the supervision of her parents at all times. When they are unavailable to be with her, a judge ordered the child to be watched by her grandmother.

The state will hold an investigation to determine whether formal charges will be filed. Her next court date is set for Monday, Aug. 7 at 10 a.m.

The child was arrested Wednesday by Volusia County deputies for allegedly making a false police report concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner – a felony – and misuse of 911 – a misdemeanor.

Shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday, a dispatcher at the Sheriff's Communications Center received word about a "suspicious incident reported by text message." The girl told authorities her 14-year-old friend was abducted and she was following in a blue Jeep, according to deputies.

The girl went on to text updates to the dispatcher for an hour and a half. Some of those updates included a description of the alleged kidnapper and that he had a gun.

Deputies were directed to a home in Port Orange after tracking the cell phone used to contact 911, according to a press release. At 10:23 a.m., deputies arrived at the home and made contact with the girl's father.

When deputies approached the girl, she was holding her cell phone, which was ringing as she made her way to meet the deputies, according to the report. Volusia Sheriff's dispatch was on the line and deputies verified they were on the scene.

The Port Orange girl told authorities her friend was kidnapped by an armed male driving a white van on South Interstate-95 in Oak Hill. Volusia Sheriff's Office deputies responded, and so did officers from Edgewater, New Smyrna Beach and Port Orange. No van was found, though.

'I'm not gonna do this again'

Bodycam video of the arrest from the Volusia Sheriff's Office shows a conversation between the girl and deputies.

"Stay calm. You can talk to your parents. We can open the window and let you talk to them," one deputy said. "Nothing's gonna happen to you, do you understand that?"

Another deputy told the girl she should use this as a lesson.

"If you do something stupid in the future, you're gonna enjoy those cuffs," the deputy is heard saying.

The girl replied, "I'm not gonna do this again."

Another deputy chimed in.

"You know, this is gonna be an opportunity for you to turn this into a learning experience," the deputy said. "This is not something you're gonna carry with you for the rest of your life."

The girl told deputies she got the idea for the prank call from a YouTube challenge and thought it "would be funny," according to officials.

"This kind of prank activity is dangerous – we’re going to investigate every incident but today it wasted valuable resources that might have helped someone else who legitimately needed our help," Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a press release.