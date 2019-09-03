Florida humane society celebrates empty cages after community rushes to aid of shelter animals

A Florida humane society showed off its empty cages as Category 2 Hurricane Dorian moved dangerously close toward the state’s coast.

The Jacksonville Humane Society posted a picture on their Facebook page Monday displaying the staff standing next to the shelter’s empty cages with their hands in the air and thumbs up in a celebratory fashion.

“You did it, Jacksonville!” the post read. “Thanks to you, nearly all of our pets will ride out Hurricane Dorian in loving Storm Trooper foster homes.”

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian growing in size, inches northwest as a Category 2 storm

"Your response to our call for help was tremendous, and we can't thank everyone enough for their generosity and support. We feel so incredibly lucky to be a part of such a kind, compassionate community," the post continued.

The humane society said that if further “Storm Trooper” needs arise tomorrow, they will make an announcement on their Facebook page.

Advertisement

“Any animals who remain at the shelter (for example, those with special medical needs) will be cared for by JHS staff and all measures will be taken to ensure their safety and comfort,” the humane society said.

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian: Woman in Bahamas houses nearly 100 dogs to protect them from storm

Amid the dangerous hurricane, the Americans with Disabilities Act requires that hotels and shelters take in service animals, according to FEMA.

Ahead of the storm, over 2 million people in Florida, Georgia and North and South Carolina were warned to evacuate as Dorian closed in on the Sunshine State on a projected track expected to take it up the Southeast coast.

Officials in northeastern Florida are urging people to stay away from the beaches due to possible storm surge from the hurricane.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.