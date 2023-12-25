Watch: Inflatable Christmas decoration comes to life to chase Florida delivery driver

It's a Christmas miracle! One Florida delivery driver was in for a big surprise when an inflatable gingerbread man decoration came to life before his very eyes.

Video shared on social media showed a Florida woman dressing up in an inflatable ginger bread man costume and inflating herself before startling an unsuspecting Amazon delivery driver.

Courtesy: Creatingahumblehome via Storyful

READ: Historic hotel in Safety Harbor to be restored to 1920s glamour with new modern twist: Owners

The driver quickly delivers the package at its intended location before returning to his van, at which point the Christmas decoration springs into action!

Courtesy: Creatingahumblehome via Storyful

She sprints toward the driver, catching him by surprise. They both laugh at which point he says, "you scared the h*** out of me."

Courtesy: Creatingahumblehome via Storyful

The recorder of the video told Storyful she was trying to prank her Amazon driver and was told she ‘made his day.’