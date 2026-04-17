Flyers fever hits the road: Fans, alumni head to Pittsburgh for Game 1

The Brief Flyers fans boarded a bus in South Philadelphia to Pittsburgh for Game 1 of the playoff series against the Penguins on Friday, April 17. Former Flyers players Brad Marsh and Chris Therien joined the trip, fueling excitement after a six-year playoff drought. Penguins at Adventure Aquarium and fans across Philadelphia are showing support as anticipation builds for home games.



Flyers fans packed a bus at the South Philadelphia sports complex and hit the road for Pittsburgh on Friday, April 17, ahead of Game 1 in the playoff series against the Penguins, according to True Fan Travel organizers and fans.

Fans and former players rally for the Flyers on the road

What we know:

A group of Flyers fans, dressed in orange and black, traveled from South Philadelphia to Pittsburgh for the playoff opener. The trip was organized by True Fan Travel and included former Flyers players Brad Marsh and Chris Therien.

Marsh said, "Everyone’s pumped to be going down the turnpike and pulling into Pittsburgh." Therien added, "There’s a lot of animosity between the cities, the fan bases, and the players. Battle of Pennsylvania — you want to win that. And if you’re Philadelphia, you want to take down Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and company."

James Dooney, a Flyers fa

n, said, "This is awesome, are you kidding me? I was talking since July that we were gonna make the playoffs and I was mocked — but here we are now."

The bus ride became a moving pep rally, with fans chanting and building excitement before the puck dropped.

Local perspective:

The Flyers are back in the playoffs after a six-year drought, reigniting the rivalry with the Penguins and energizing fans across the region.

At Adventure Aquarium, even penguins are joining the fun. Cassidy Anderson, Content Marketing Coordinator at the aquarium, said, "Penguins can see color very clearly — they’re obviously drawn to the black and orange." The birds have been surrounded by Flyers colors to show support for Philadelphia.

Back in Philadelphia, anticipation is high for the series to return to the Wells Fargo Center for Games 3 and 4. Therien said, "The fans push these players. When you see that building and feel that energy, it makes you try to be a better player."

Marsh said, "They’re the hottest team in the NHL — it’s crazy. Once you’re in, anything can happen."

Fans are hopeful that the Flyers’ strong performance since mid-March will carry them deep into the postseason.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how many fans made the trip or what specific events are planned for the home games in Philadelphia.

Details about ticket availability and potential watch parties have not been announced.