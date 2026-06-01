4 teens charged in 2023 Southwest Philly homicide of 16-year-old Jaseem Thomas

The Brief Four teens have been arrested in connection to a 2023 Southwest Philadelphia homicide. 16-year-old Jaseem Thomas died in late April 2023 after being shot multiple times. The group faces over 40 charges combined.



Four teens affiliated with local street group "Close Range Gang" have been arrested on charges connecting them to a 2023 homicide.

The backstory:

On April 27 at 6:30 p.m. police responded to reports of gun shots in Southwest Philadelphia.

Upon arrival, officers found 16-year-old Jaseem Thomas suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries a few days later.

What we know:

Ibyn Freeman, Ismali Freeman, Kamal Burke, and Atum El are facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting Thomas multiple times.

The alleged shooter, now 18-year-old Freeman, faces 14 charges, including four felony charges. Combined, the others face over 30 charges in connection to the homicide.

Burke and El were previously held in custody for offenses not related to the crime. Defendants Ibyn and Ismail Freeman were arrested Friday. Ibyn has been denied bail.

What they're saying:

The arrest come from the DA Office's Gun Violence Task Force after a continuing investigation into street groups in South Philadelphia.

"We are proud to announce these arrests today as part of our continued efforts to make our communities safer and eliminate gun violence in Philadelphia," said District Attorney Larry Krasner. "The stead reduction in gun violence is due, in part, to the collaborative efforts of the Gun VIolence Task Force and our law enforcement partners."

What we don't know:

It is unclear when the next hearing will be.