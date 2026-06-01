Newark man charged with stalking, indecent exposure after window incidents

The Brief Newark Police arrested a 28-year-old man after multiple reports of stalking and indecent exposure. The suspect was released on $3,000 unsecured bond and ordered to avoid contact with the victim. Evidence was recovered linking the man to several incidents outside a Newark apartment.



Newark Police say a man was arrested and charged after he was identified as the suspect in several incidents where he stared into a woman’s apartment window and exposed himself.

What we know:

Officers say the victim reported seeing a man staring into her apartment window on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at about 9:45 a.m. and again on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at about 10:12 a.m. During one of those times, the man’s pants were allegedly undone.

Police say the victim also reported an earlier incident on March 12, 2026, around 10:30 a.m., when a man matching the same description was seen outside her apartment, exposing himself and touching his genitals.

Officers identified the suspect as William Bestman, 28, of Newark.

Newark Police arrested 28-year-old William Bestman for stalking, indecent exposure, and related charges after multiple incidents involving a victim’s apartment.

According to police, a search warrant was executed at Bestman’s home on Thursday, May 28, 2026, and evidence was recovered linking him to the incidents.

Bestman turned himself in at Newark Police Headquarters later that day, police said.

Police say Bestman was charged with stalking, trespassing with intent to peer or peep into a window or door, lewdness, and second-degree indecent exposure. He appeared before Justice of the Peace Court #2 and was released on $3,000 unsecured bond.

Police say he was ordered to have no contact with the victim or her residence.

Police say the Special Operations Unit and Street Crimes Unit assisted patrol officers in the investigation and arrest.

What's next:

Bestman was released on bond and ordered to have no contact with the victim or her residence, according to police. No further comment from Bestman or his legal representation was included in the police statement.

The police did not release additional information about the ongoing investigation or whether other victims have come forward.

What we don't know:

Police have not said if there are additional victims or if more charges could be filed. No further details about the evidence recovered or the ongoing investigation have been released.