NJ man, 27, killed in motorcycle crash on I-295, police say

The Brief A 27-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash on I-295 south in West Deptford Township on Monday, June 1. Troopers say the man lost control of his Harley-Davidson and was ejected. The crash is under investigation and no further details have been released.



A 27-year-old man from Westville died after being ejected from his Harley-Davidson motorcycle on I-295 south in West Deptford Township at 12:46 p.m. Monday, according to New Jersey State Police.

What we know:

Troopers say Carlos S. Romero-Guzman was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he lost control and was ejected from the vehicle. He sustained fatal injuries in the crash, according to New Jersey State Police.

The crash happened at 12:46 p.m. Monday, June 1, on I-295 south at milepost 21.5 in West Deptford Township.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the crash. No other vehicles or injuries were mentioned in the preliminary report.

The crash remains under investigation

What we don't know:

Police have not released further details about what caused Romero-Guzman to lose control or whether any other factors were involved.