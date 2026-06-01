PA House and Senate approve bell-to-bell cell phone ban for schools

The Brief The Pennsylvania House and Senate have both passed legislation requiring schools to ban cell phones during the school day. Gov. Josh Shapiro called the move bipartisan and urged lawmakers to send a bill to his desk. The legislation follows concerns about the impact of phones on student learning and mental health.



Both chambers of the Pennsylvania legislature have passed bills that would require schools to ban cell phones from the start to the end of the school day, according to a statement from Gov. Josh Shapiro on X.

Lawmakers move forward with school cell phone ban

What we know:

Gov. Josh Shapiro announced that the House and Senate have passed legislation requiring schools to implement a bell-to-bell cell phone ban.

"Our kids deserve to learn in a classroom that’s free from distraction and where they can spend real time together, free from screens," said Shapiro.

Lawmakers have cited multiple studies showing negative impacts of cell phones on children's learning abilities and mental health.

"Each year, more and more studies are showing the negative impact of smartphones on the development of our children," a memo from state Sen. Devlin Robinson said.

The average age for a child in Pennsylvania to own a cell phone is 10.5, according to research cited by lawmakers.

One study found teens spent eight hours a day on their phones.

Some educators have described cell phone distractions among high school students as "a major problem in the classroom," with many supporting a ban for the entire school day.

The proposed legislation includes exceptions for students with medical conditions or individualized education plans that require the use of a "personal communication device."

The correlating data between the mental health decline and academic decline of children and the rise of smartphones is clear, according to the memo.

Gov. Shapiro called the effort bipartisan, saying, "Protecting our kids' childhood is bipartisan — Democrats and Republicans agree on this. So let's get a bill to my desk and get this done."

Lawmakers say the next step is to introduce legislation that will require schools to adopt and implement a policy that prohibits the use of phones during the school day.

The push for a cell phone ban in Pennsylvania schools comes after similar moves in other states.

The backstory:

Pennsylvania lawmakers began discussing a cell phone ban in grade schools in 2025, citing concerns about student distraction and mental health. "Our students deserve the opportunity to learn without a constant distraction in their pockets," said Robinson in a memo at the time.

The effort is part of a broader trend, with more than two dozen states considering or enacting restrictions on cell phone use in schools.

The amount of time children spend on their phones and the decreasing age at which they get devices have been key concerns for lawmakers.

Local perspective:

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy proposed a similar cell phone ban during his State of the State address in January 2025. More than 600 New Jersey school districts would be required to introduce policies to ban devices, but each district could determine how to implement and enforce the rules.

The Pennsylvania legislation is part of a growing movement in the region to address the impact of smartphones in schools.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when the final bill will be sent to Gov. Shapiro's desk or how individual Pennsylvania school districts will implement and enforce the ban.

The Source: Gov. Josh Shapiro on X and previous FOX 29 reporting