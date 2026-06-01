Central Berks Officer Kristin Yeager honored after fatal crash in Earl Township

The Brief Hundreds of people gathered Monday, June 1 on Penn Avenue in Ellen to honor fallen Central Berks police officer Kristin Yeager. Officer Yeager, a 42-year-old wife and mother of three, died Friday night in Earl Township while responding to an emergency call. The community and her family are mourning her loss, just six weeks after she lost her own father.



Hundreds of people lined Penn Avenue Monday, June 1, to pay their respects to Central Berks Police Officer Kristin Yeager.

Yeager, a 42-year-old wife and mother of three, died Friday night in Earl Township while responding to an emergency call.

Community gathers to honor fallen officer

What we know:

Officer Yeager died Friday night in Earl Township while responding to an emergency call. She was 42 years old and leaves behind three young children.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Pictures of Officer Kristin Yeager provided by her family

Family members say the loss is especially difficult because Yeager lost her own father just six weeks ago.

"It’s obviously a really hard time for all of us. She lost her dad a month and a half ago so this is, It’s definitely really hard on the family to see both things happen back to back like this so it’s very tragic," said Amanda Houck, the officer’s cousin.

People who never met Yeager also came out to show support. "I personally did not know her, but I would do this for any of this after that would lose their life in the line of service," said Heather Ash of Muhlenberg.

The procession carried Yeager from Reading hospital to the funeral home as a final tribute.

"I just figured it’s my duty to come and pay respects to somebody," said David Ash of Muhlenberg.

Family and community share their grief

Yeager’s family described her as a loving mother, wife and cousin. "People need to know what kind of person she was she was a very good mom, loving, great cousin and it hurts," said Jonathan Houck, officer’s cousin.

Donna, a Berks County resident, said she saw Yeager rushing to a call Friday night and became worried when she saw a lot of commotion. "And I didn’t know what happened and I was praying that it wasn’t her, but it was, so I’m really sorry about that guys," said Donna.

Donna also shared that she stopped at the police station and gave $20 to help Yeager’s family. "Very very sad because I was a mother six and I can only imagine how she feel how everything I stopped at the police station yesterday and I gave the officer $20 to give to their family," said Donna.

Yeager’s family wants people to remember her as more than just a police officer. "Strangers need to know if she was more than just a police officer. She was a mom. She was part of the whole family and we’re gonna miss her," said Jonathan Houck.

Many in the community expressed their sorrow and desire to help the family in any way they can.

What we don't know:

Details about the emergency call Yeager was responding to Friday night have not been released. Funeral arrangements and additional information about how the public can support the family have not been provided.