Folcroft police collecting donations for Hurricane Dorian relief

In Delaware County, law enforcement and first responders are teaming up to collect donations for Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

Officers from Delaware County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 27 will be collecting supplies at the Folcroft Police Department between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The FOP Special Services Trailer is expected to leave Delaware County on Friday with supplies to aid first-responders and others impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

Residents who would like to provide donations can also drop off supplies to the District Attorney’s Office at the Delaware County Courthouse on West Front Street in Media.

“It is difficult watching the devastation that Hurricane Dorian has already brought in Florida and will continue to bring as the week goes on,” said District Attorney Kat Copeland. “We know that Delco residents have big hearts and are always willing to help out those in need, so we wanted to help provide a way for people to provide assistance."

Hurricane Dorian damages a row of structures in the Bahamas. (Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Stanton/U.S. Coast Guard)

Officials are collecting a wide range of items that will be transported to the region. Suggested items include:

– New underwear and socks

– First aid Items

– Toiletries (toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, shampoo, etc)

– Granola bars, crackers and other pre-packaged, ready-to-eat food items

– Wet wipes and hand sanitizers

– New pillows and blankets

– Utility knives and leather work gloves

– Bottled water