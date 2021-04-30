FOP gives out Mister Softee outside Philadelphia District Attorney's Office

The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge gave out free Mister Softee ice cream ahead of the May primary outside of the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office saying the DA has been too soft on crime.

They plan to do it every Friday until primary day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The FOP is supporting DA Larry Krasner's challenger Carlos Vega.

"So we’re figured we would go out and bring an ice cream truck—a Mister Softee truck out because we have Mr. Softee in the DA’s office. Soft on crime, soft on sentencing. Too many shootings. We got six people a day average being shot in Philadelphia that’s ridiculous," Pesident of Fraternal Order Police Lodge #5 John McNesby said Friday.

The Krasner campaign has released a statement that reads in part:

"Larry Krasner has a broad coalition of support from over 60 endorsers who represent constituencies from all over this city. They speak for the community, not the powerful and we're proud that today they are out working to better Philadelphia rather than serving ice cream and spending money on publicity stunts."

