Looking ahead to the Pennsylvania primary

Did you know the Pennsylvania primary election is coming in less than a month? The registration deadline is May 3 ahead of the May 18 primary.

"I already put in for my mail in ballot," Claryse Crenshaw said.

Crenshaw is ahead of the game and as it turns out she’s not alone.

"I’m what you’d consider a super voter," Ernie Bristow said.

Bristow says she votes in every single election.

"It’s very important for myself and I teach my children and my neighbors," she added.

The last day to request a mail-in ballot is May 11 and you can vote in-person or by mail on primary day May 18.

"Some people actually think there’s only an election every four years. Listen there’s an election every six months and we’re asking everyone to participate. You get resources and accountability," City commissioner Omar Sabir said.

On the ballot in Philly there’s five ballot questions along with big races including district attorney, city controller and several judicial positions.

