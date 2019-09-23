For one week, Krispy Kreme is serving doughnuts filled with coffee-flavored cream

article

With National Coffee Day in the horizon, one doughnut shop promises customers can have their coffee – and eat it too.

Starting Monday, September 23, Krispy Kreme locations across the country will serve glazed doughnuts filled with coffee-flavored Kreme – for only one week.

The caffeinated "holiday" falls on September 29 every year. On that day, participating Kreme Kreme locations will offer any customer a free cup of coffee and a free original glazed donut while supplies last.

