Weather Authority: Forecasters eyeing storm system that will bring rain, snow ahead of cold Christmas weekend

With less than one week until Christmas, FOX 29's Sue Serio is tracking a system that could coat the area with a dusting of snow on Christmas Eve, but there's no white Christmas in sight.

The last time the Delaware Valley saw snow on Christmas was in 2009, but the last time snow stuck to the ground on that day was 20 years ago when the area saw a little more than one inch of snow on Christmas in 2002.

Forecasters are not anticipating a white Christmas this year, but it will be cold.

Monday morning's temperatures will begin in the 20s and 30s in addition to wind chills which will make it feel like its in the teens.

A storm system currently hovering over the south will arrive in the Delaware Valley by Thursday evening, bringing rain to the area that will last into Friday.

Early Saturday morning, the tale end of the storm could lead to a dusting of snow.

Looking ahead, temperatures will gradually get warmer throughout the week, bringing temperatures near 60 by Friday, but it won't last for long.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are set to be cold, with high temperatures in the 20s and low temperatures significantly below freezing.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 39, Low: 29

TUESDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 40, Low: 28

WEDNESDAY: First Day of Winter. Mostly sunny. High: 42, Low: 26

THURSDAY: A.m. mix, p.m. rain. High: 50, Low: 29

FRIDAY: Rainy, windy. High: 58, Low: 50

SATURDAY: Windy, colder. High: 26, Low: 20

SUNDAY: Christmas. High: 28, Low: 17