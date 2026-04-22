Second Philadelphia man pleads guilty in Brinks truck robbery cases

The Brief Dante Shackleford pleaded guilty to multiple robberies targeting armored trucks in Philadelphia and Elkins Park. He faces a mandatory minimum of seven years in prison and could receive a life sentence. Sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 11.



Dante Shackleford, 26, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges connected to several robberies and attempted robberies of armored trucks, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Details of the armored truck robberies and attempted robberies

What we know:

Shackleford admitted to his role in four crimes involving Brinks trucks between July and October 2025 in Philadelphia and Elkins Park.

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Prosecutors say he pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act robbery, three counts of attempted Hobbs Act robbery, and one count of carrying, using, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

The case filings show Shackleford was charged alongside Mujahid Davis, 24, also of Philadelphia, in a superseding indictment in January.

Back in March, Davis entered a plea of guilty on two counts of Hobbs Act robbery (Counts One and Five), attempted Hobbs Act robbery (Counts Three and Seven), and one count of carrying, using, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence (Count Six).

The robberies targeted Brinks trucks on July 15, July 22, Aug. 12, and Oct. 3, 2025, with three attempts and one successful robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Timeline:

The attempted robberies happened on July 15 and Oct. 3, 2025, in Philadelphia, and on July 22, 2025, in Elkins Park.

The successful robbery took place on Aug. 12, 2025, in Elkins Park, according to case filings.

Shackleford entered his guilty plea before United States District Judge Gail A. Weilheimer.

What's next:

Shackleford faces a mandatory minimum of seven years in prison, with a maximum possible sentence of life, a five-year supervised release term, and a $1,500,000 fine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Sentencing for Shackleford is set for Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Davis is scheduled to be sentenced on August 4 and faces a maximum possible term of life imprisonment, a mandatory minimum of seven years’ imprisonment, a five-year term of supervised release, and a $1,500,000 fine.

The case was investigated by the FBI Philadelphia Violent Crimes Task Force and the Philadelphia Police Department, and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Robert Eckert and Kwambina Coker.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released whether others were involved in the robberies.