Mayor Parker pushes Philly $1 rideshare tax to fund schools amid city council pushback

The Brief Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker is pushing for a $1 rideshare tax to fund city schools. The proposed tax could bring in more than $50 million a year and help save 340 school-based jobs. City Council is expected to vote on the tax next month, while the School District faces a $300 million deficit and possible school closures.



Mayor Cherelle Parker appeared before City Council on Wednesday to make her case for a $1 rideshare tax, aiming to direct new funding to Philadelphia schools, according to FOX 29.

Mayor Parker makes her pitch for school funding

What we know:

Mayor Parker addressed City Council to ask for support for the $1 rideshare tax, which she said would help fund public education in Philadelphia.

"This body has been the leader in funding public education in the city of Philadelphia," said Parker.

The mayor’s plan estimates the tax would generate more than $50 million each year, which could help save 340 school-based positions.

School officials say funding is critical to balancing the budget, as the district faces a $300 million deficit and the possible closure of 17 schools.

Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington said, "We must get more revenue or we will have to make significant cuts. Even with the additional revenue we are going to make some cuts."

Some City Council members are being asked to vote for the new tax while schools in their neighborhoods are at risk of shutting down.

What they're saying:

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier questioned the impact of the proposal, saying, "How would you all feel to be the leaders to continue the legacy of institutional erasure of Black people in University City because from my vantage point that’s what the proposal looks like."

Councilmember Cindy Bass raised concerns about the decision-making process, saying, "Council is not included in the decision making and yet we bear the brunt of the blame for what happens to schools in the city of Philadelphia."

Mayor Parker called on rideshare companies to pay the tax, but both Uber and Lyft told FOX 29 they do not plan to do so.

Uber spokesperson Jazmin Kay sent the following statement to FOX 29:

"This is a consumer tax, plain and simple. Uber does not have the option to absorb this tax. The law requires it to be collected from the passenger, and this $1 regressive tax would come directly from riders, as it does anywhere in the world that charges this kind of tax, just like a sales tax. This will raise the cost of rides, making it more expensive for Philadelphians to get to work, medical appointments, school, and other essential services."

A spokesperson for Lyft sent the following statement to FOX 29:

"The proposed $1 per-ride surcharge — layered on top of the existing 1.4% excise fee — is, at its core, a regressive tax that will disproportionately harm riders in low-income areas and transportation deserts. A per-ride tax is a narrow, incomplete fix to a structural problem. We encourage the Council to examine a broader set of revenue tools that could generate more sustainable funding."

Mayor Parker responded, "Make those billion-dollar corporations understand that there is a cost to do business in the city of Philadelphia and the dollar won’t put them out of business. We can make sure we deliver for our students."

City Council is expected to vote on the rideshare tax next month. The School District is scheduled to vote on its major facilities plan on Thursday.

City Council weighs tough choices as school closures loom

The proposed rideshare tax could have a major impact on school funding and the future of public education in Philadelphia.

With a large budget deficit and potential school closures, the outcome of these votes could affect students, families, and neighborhoods across the city.

Council members are facing pressure to support new funding while also responding to concerns from their communities about school closures and the decision-making process.

The debate highlights the challenges of balancing city budgets and the role of large companies in supporting local needs.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how City Council will vote on the rideshare tax or how the School District’s facilities plan will affect the number of schools that may close.