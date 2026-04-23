Pennsylvania SPCA shares video of person accused of ditching litters of puppies in Old City

The Brief Pennsylvania SPCA shared surveillance footage of a person accused of abandoning two litters of puppies in December and April. The first batch of puppies were ditched just days after Christmas, and they have since been adopted. Anyone with information about the person in the video is asked to contact the Pennsylvania SPCA's Animal Cruelty Hotline.



Animal welfare workers in Philadelphia are searching for a person who they believe abandoned two litters of puppies months apart.

The Pennsylvania SPCA shared surveillance video they say shows the individual ditching the dogs in December and again in April.

What we know:

Six puppies between 3 and 4-months-old were left behind in a parking lot near North Bread and Cherry streets just days after Christmas.

Newly released surveillance video from the Pennsylvania SPCA shows an individual placing a cardboard box on the ground near a parked car. The puppies were taken in by the SPCA and have since been adopted.

Four months later, officials believe the same person ditched another litter of puppies near the same location in Old City. The suspect is seen walking down a cobblestone street carrying a plastic bin and dumping the puppies around a corner before walking away.

Witnesses reported as many as 13 puppies at the scene, but only seven were found when the Pennsylvania SPCA arrived. The puppies have since been given bread-related names like Croissant and Baguette since they were found on Bread Street.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance video is asked to contact the Pennsylvania SPCA's Animal Curelty Hotline.

What they're saying:

Pennsylvania SPCA CEO Julie Kim called the pattern of abandonment "deeply troubling."

"Seeing a pattern of abandoned litters discovered so close together is deeply troubling," Kim said. "These puppies were left defenseless and completely dependent on the kindness of strangers to survive."