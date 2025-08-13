Former Brinks employee among 3 charged in robbery of armored truck in Philadelphia

The Brief Three men are accused of a Brinks truck robbery outside a Philadelphia Home Depot parking lot in June. It's believed that one of the suspects involved in the heist was a Brinks employee. Investigators are working to find out if the robbery is linked to other recent Brinks truck robberies in the Philadelphia area.



A former Brinks employee is among three men accused of orchestrating a $2M robbery of an armored truck in Philadelphia earlier this summer.

What we know:

Trayvine Jackson, Brian Wallace, and Daishaun "Daisha" Hughes-Murchison were charged in the June 21 gunpoint robbery outside a Home Depot in Port Richmond.

Prosecutors believe a Brinks truck driver was walking down an alley behind the hardware store when two men armed with AR-style rifles approached him from behind.

The gunmen forced the driver to the ground, disarmed him of his company-issued firearm, and took the keys to the armored truck.

Investigators believe that one of the armed suspects stayed with the driver while the other went to the Brinks truck and stole approximately $2M.

The two men then fled to a waiting Hyundai Sonata with a temporary Virginia license plate, and were followed by another man in a Ford Fusion.

Investigators later learned through video surveillance that Wallace had rented the Hyundai used in the robbery.

Surveillance video showed Wallace getting into Hughes-Murchison's Ford Focus after he returned the Hyundai a short time after the robbery.

Brinks told investigators that Jackson was an employee, until he was suspended and terminated after an internal investigation.

Local perspective:

Police are working to determine if the Brinks truck robbery is linked to other similar gunpoint robberies of armored trucks in the Philadelphia area.

The latest happened on Tuesday when two armed men robbed $700,000 from a Brinks truck parked in a Cheltenham strip mall parking lot.

"It’s definitely dangerous for everybody and we’re investigating the possibility this may be linked to other armored car robberies in the area, as well as some that were in Philadelphia," said Lt. Andy Snyder of the Cheltenham Township Police Department.